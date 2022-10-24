Scott Lippincott
Courtesy Photo

Funeral services for Scott Lippincott, 46, of Springfield will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield. Burial is in the Springfield Cemetery, rural Springfield.

Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at the Emmanuel Reformed Church.