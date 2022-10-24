Funeral services for Scott Lippincott, 46, of Springfield will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield. Burial is in the Springfield Cemetery, rural Springfield.
Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at the Emmanuel Reformed Church.
Peters Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements. The service will be livestreamed on the Emmanuel Reformed Church, Springfield, SD YouTube page.
Jeffrey Scott Lippincott was born in Ida Grove, IA on January 5, 1976, the son of Jeff and Deb (Horsley) Lippincott. He passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Scott graduated from Armour High School in 1994. He earned his Associates Degree in Telecommunication from Mitchell Technical Institute. Scott has worked for Golden West Telecommunications since August of 2006.
Scott was united in marriage to Kim Baumiller on April 24, 2004, in Parkston. Two children were born to their union: Karlee and Jett.
Scott loved being with family, hanging out with friends, attending his children’s sporting events, hunting, fishing and golfing. Most fall days you would find Scott in his tree stand waiting for the “big buck” that only seemed to appear on his trail cameras. He loved watching Hawkeye football on Saturdays and rooting for His Miami Dolphins on Sundays. Every September, Scott would go bear hunting with his family and friends in Wisconsin. Each year the group seemed to get bigger and the stories got better.
Scott enjoyed helping his dad with his construction company and looked forward to harvest each year with his father-in-law.
Scott was well known as Lippy to his high-school classmates. Whether it was honey, dad, Scott, Scotty or Lippy, everyone knew him with a smile on his face ready and willing to help anyone at any time. Always giving and never asking. He had a way of making everyone feel like his best friend. He devoted every day to being the best husband, father, son, brother, nephew, uncle and friend. He will be missed and remembered every day.
Scott was a faithful member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Springfield and served as the church council secretary for several years. He became an active member of the Springfield Fire Department in February 2014 and served as their treasurer since 2018.
Thankful for having shared his life are his wife Kim and his two children: Karlee and Jett, of Springfield; mother, Deb (Dale) Dufrain of Stickney; father, Jeff (Charlene) Lippincott of Early, IA; grandmother, Midge Lippincott of Arthur, IA; grandparents, Marlin (Bonita) Horsley of Stickney; sisters: Julie (Dwaine) Johnson and their 3 children of Stickney, Jessica (Corey) Baumiller and their 3 children of Stickney, and Rhonda (JR) Malloy and her 2 children of Excelsior Springs, MO; brothers: Jake (Callie) Nichols and their 3 children of Armour, Josh (Markisha) Nichols and their 5 children of Armour, and Robbie Rushton and his 4 children and 1 granddaughter of Raeford, NC; mother and father-in-law, Doug (Mary) Baumiller of Parkston; sister-in-law, Kari Baumiller of Yankton; brother-in-law, Casey (Adreann) Baumiller and their 3 children of Parkston; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Scott was preceded in death by his grandfather, Leo Lippincott; uncle, Lon Lippincott; cousin, Cody Lippincott; and stepdad, Jeff Nichols.
Commented