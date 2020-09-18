Richard “Dick” Neubauer, age 85, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton with Reverend Tom Anderson officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay and on Dick’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton with military honors by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 and SD Army National Guard Funeral Honors.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary and vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continues one hour prior to the funeral at the church on Monday.
Pallbearers are Carter Schurman, Skyler Schurman, Jordan Schurman, Christian Stutzman, Colten Korth and Shaun Hammer.
Richard Bernard Neubauer was born July 6, 1935 in Randolph, Nebraska to Paul and Agnes (Rohloff) Neubauer. He grew up in Randolph and graduated from St. Francis High School. Dick then enlisted in the United States Army, serving from 1955 to 1957. After his honorable discharge, he moved back to Randolph and worked at First State Bank. On November 12, 1966, Dick married Eileen Houfek in Clarkson, Nebraska. After their marriage, they lived in Randolph until moving to Yankton in 1969. Dick worked for Thieman Oil, which became Pogge Oil and later Gerstner Oil. He worked there for nearly 50 years, starting out as a bookkeeper, delivering fuel and eventually becoming the general manager. Dick was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, where he served on several church councils, as well as an usher, EME, and took communion to those in the hospital. Dick and Eileen also volunteered in the gift shop at the House of Mary Shrine. Dick was a member of the Knights of Columbus and volunteered with Man to Man Program at the Springfield Prison. Dick enjoyed hunting, golfing, bowling, gardening dancing and most of all watching Dodger baseball and Cornhusker football. He enjoyed working outside in the yard and was known for grilling his BBQ chicken. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren in their sporting events. Dick loved to visit with his friends, had a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh. He had nicknames for most of the family and treasured his “little sweetheart” and “my best buddy.” Mom’s nickname for him was “Squeetz.” He was a kind, gentle, faithful man who deeply loved his family and will be greatly missed.
Dick is survived by his wife, Eileen Neubauer of Yankton; two daughters, Lori Ann Neubauer and Becky (Paul) Schurman, all of Yankton; four grandchildren: Cora Schurman, Carter Schurman, Jordan Schurman, and Skyler (Paige) Schurman; and many nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim (Mary Jo) Neubauer; and three sisters: Marilyn (Virgil) Podany, Carol (Arland) Carson, and Mary Lea Neubauer.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 19, 2020
