Daniel J. Wiederrich, age 71 of rural Tripp, South Dakota passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Goglin Funeral Home of Tripp (www.goglinfh.com) is assisting the family with the pending services.
Daniel J. Wiederrich, age 71 of rural Tripp, South Dakota passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Goglin Funeral Home of Tripp (www.goglinfh.com) is assisting the family with the pending services.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented