Ernest L. “Ernie” Swanson, 91, of Wayne, Nebraska, passed away July 2, 2020 at Kinship Pointe Assisted Living in Wayne.
Funeral services will be on Monday, July 6, at 10:30 a.m. at the Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord, Nebraska, with Pastor Deb Valentine officiating. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery with military rites by Laurel Veterans Post 5404 and 54. Visitation will be on Sunday from 5-8 p.m. at the church. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Monday.
Face masks are recommended for the visitation and funeral. A maximum of 125 people will be allowed in church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel, Nebraska.
Commented