Neva Marie Morgen, 73, of Platte, SD, formerly of Wakonda, SD passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020 surrounded by her three daughters and her sister.
Neva Shoumaker was born August 6, 1947 in Yankton, SD to Lester and Mary (Fuchs) Shoumaker, she graduated from Yankton high school in 1965. Neva stayed true to her roots as she continued to follow her Yankton Bucks. Neva married Chris Morgen and had three girls, Kelly, Tracy and Kristi. These girls were her center from day one to her last breath. Neva worked at the Wakonda public school for over 30 years loving each and every student that entered her building. Everyone she ever met became instant family. Neva also ran the concession stand which became the home of the “Neva dogs.”
After retirement Neva moved to Platte where she worked at Twilight Vista until her passing. Neva will be remembered for those Neva dogs, best banana bread — hands down and her famous potato salad. Neva is survived by her daughters Kelly (Leland ) Tjeerdsma, Tracy (Glen) Taggart and Kristi (Monte) Wagner, nine grandchildren Michael (Amy) Hofer, James Tjeerdsma, Arron (Rachel) Ness, Matthew (Andrea) Tjeerdsma, Josh (Brittany) Wagner, Cody (Shelby)Wagner, Stacie Taggart, Tate Wagner, and Hailey Wagner. Seven great grandchildren with number eight on the way, sister Carlotta Meyer, nephews Steve (Valerie) Meyer and Scott (Sara) Meyer, Great nieces Lillian and Stella Meyer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother-in-law Dennis Meyer.
The family requests no flowers ... Mom was allergic.
Funeral services will be 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, at the Wakonda American Legion with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial of ashes will be at a later date.
September 29, 2020
