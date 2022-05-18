Joe Buckstead, 88, passed away peacefully at Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home, Viborg SD, on May 17, 2022.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls under the direction of Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.
Joe was born August 15, 1933, in Viborg, SD to Guy and Margaret (Nelson) Buckstead, the youngest of the four children. Joe grew up on the family farm south of Viborg and attended Centerville High School where he was an all-around athlete. After graduating in 1951, he pursued his dream of playing baseball with the Pittsburgh Pirates Organization for three years. He then played another five years in the semi-pro Basin League, always behind the plate as a catcher. Joe then was drafted and was a proud member of the US Army from 1953-1955.
Joe then attended Yankton College where he met Jeanine Snowden. He then attended USD where he received his BA and MA in Education. Joe and Jeanine were married in 1956 and moved Milwaukee, WI where Joe worked in Administration for the Milwaukee School District while also officiating high school and college athletics. Joe was a season ticket holder for the Green Bay Packers and passed the love of the Packers on to many family members! They also had the great pleasure of owning many dogs which brought them so much happiness.
After retirement, Joe and Jeanine moved to Sun City, AZ where Joe was an avid golfer (7 holes-in-one), had great friends and loved watching all sports. Jeanine passed away in 1997 at the age of 63. Joe continued to live in Sun City, AZ until July of 2016 when he moved to Sioux Falls to be near family. In December of 2021, Joe became a resident of Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home in Viborg.
Joe is preceded in death by his wife Jeanine, parents Guy and Margaret Buckstead, sister Corinne Petersen, brothers John and Jim Buckstead, brother-in-law Verlyn Petersen, niece Jill McCormick and his many loved dogs, especially Spud.
Grateful for having shared his life are his sisters-in-law Pauline Buckstead of Sioux Falls, SD, Jill Buckstead of Overland Park, KS, and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Memorials may be directed to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 or a charity of your choice.
The family is very thankful for everyone at Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home for the wonderful care Joe received while a resident there.
Inurnment will take place at a later date in Sun City, AZ.
Visit www.hofmeisterjones.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 19, 2022
Commented