Gregg Weisser, 57, of Springfield, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, surrounded by his family, at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, from complications of an unknown pulmonary disease.Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Avon. Burial is in the church cemetery, rural Avon.Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements.
