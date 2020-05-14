Rebecca Bruguier, 30, of Marty died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Monday, May 18, at the Marty Community Center in Marty. Burial is in the Cedar Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Lake Andes.
Prayer services will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Community Center. Friends may visit between 4-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Proper social distancing measures will be followed.
Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements
