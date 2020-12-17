Kilmer Christensen, 85 of Viborg, died Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Ava’s Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020 with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. at Spring Valley Lutheran Church, rural Viborg with private family burial in the church cemetery. Due to COVID-19, you’re asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing at the church in celebrating Kilmer’s life. If you do not feel comfortable coming into the church for the prayer service, the family invites you to listen from the parking lot on Friday to local broadcast 89.7 FM or watch http://facebook.com/SpringValleyLutheranChurch.
Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.
Chris Kilmer Christensen was born on December 17, 1934 near Viborg, SD to Chris and Sena (Madsen) Christensen. He attended country school and started farming at an early age. From 1957-1961 he served in the US Army reserves. On August 22, 1961 he was united in marriage to Darlene Schweitzer at Idylwilde Catholic Church in rural Freeman. They moved a quarter mile away from Kilmer’s home place, and continued to farm. In later years, Kilmer worked with his son, Todd, and could be found at many local farm auctions. Kilmer and Darlene enjoyed traveling, going to dances, and he was a past member and governor of the Yankton Moose Lodge.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Darlene; 2 sons, Larry and Sue Christensen, Lennox, SD, along with their children Jordan and Josh, and Todd and Faydra Christensen, Viborg, SD and their children, Rachel and Zoey; a sister Shirley Korsmo, Escondido, CA; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Ruth, Ann, Pearl and Doris, a brother Alden, a niece Debbie and a nephew Dean.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 18, 2020
