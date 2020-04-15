Grant Nielson, age 31, of Yankton, SD passed away unexpectedly, Friday, April 10, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD.
Due to the current health restrictions, there will be a small visitation at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and On-Site Crematory, Yankton, SD followed by a private family funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020 with Pastor Jeff Otterman officiating. Live streaming of the service will be provided at https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Interment will be in Garden of Memories, Yankton, with burial service for family only.
Grant was born on August 20, 1988, in Grand Forks, North Dakota. He graduated from Red River High School and attended Mayville State University in Mayville, North Dakota. At the time of his death he was living in Yankton, South Dakota where he was surrounded by family and friends.
While Grant was a man of few words, he was a truly generous, easy-going, and fun-loving man. He would do anything for you without asking anything in return. He had an amazing sense of humor; a heart of gold; and his constant smile and laughter were infectious. If you knew Grant well or barely at all, he always left you laughing. Whether it was a ridiculous FB post, his loud attire, or just a downright inappropriate comment, he left his mark.
Grant’s first love was being with his family. It was the most important aspect of his life. From spending time with his grandparents, golfing with his dad and bragging up his mom’s cooking, to spending time with Brett and Steph and always being there for his nephews. Grant loved his family and we loved him.
Grant will be missed every day by his parents, Chris and Sonya Nielson of Norfolk, NE; sister, Stephanie; brother-in-law, Brett Marlette; adoring nephews: Roland and Teddy of Yankton, SD; his grandmothers, Judy Sagmoe and Patricia Nielson, both of Yankton, SD and his loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many great friends.
We know Grant is now playing golf with his grandpas Bud Sagmoe and Neal Nielson. Grant is loved here on earth, as well as in heaven.
Grant will continue to stay with us all through memories, and the laughs he forced us all to endure whether we were in the mood for it or not. We will see him everywhere; in loud shirts and ridiculous hats, having a cold beer, relaxing on the boat, and anytime you hear anything related to his Fighting Sioux and Chicago Cubs obsessions.
We LOVE and MISS you so much my Son. XOXO.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 16, 2020
