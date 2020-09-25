Arlene “Suzie” (Pearson) Johnson, 85, of Concord, Nebraska, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel, Nebraska.
Graveside services will be Monday, Sept. 28, at 9:45 a.m. at the Concord Cemetery in Concord. Following the graveside service, there will be a funeral service held at 10:30 a.m. at the Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord with Vicar Deb Hammer officiating.
Visitation will be on Sunday, at church, from 4-6 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
