Arthur Tuttle, 90, of Yankton died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. on June 13 at First United Methodist Church in Yankton with the Rev. Ron Johnson officiating. The funeral will also be streamed live on Art’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 and S.D. Army National Guard Funeral Honors.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. June 12, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
