Charlotte Herman, 78, of Lennox and formerly of Yankton, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society Lennox.
Funeral services are pending with the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & On site Crematory, Yankton.
Updated: March 14, 2021 @ 8:08 pm
