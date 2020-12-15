Diane Ruth Kapitan, 79, of Yankton passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, December 12, 2020 under hospice care at Avera Sacred Heart Majestic Bluffs, Yankton, SD.
Diane was born September 29, 1941 in Yankton, SD to Daniel and Elsie (Dvoracek) Vitek. She graduated from Tyndall High School and studied a year at Southern State Teachers’ School while teaching at local rural schools.
She married Colin Kapitan on June 13, 1961 at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Tyndall, SD and together they raised four daughters. They later divorced.
Diane treasured her children and embraced every moment raising her young family. She was an avid reader and enjoyed listening to Neil Diamond, Jim Croce and ‘50’s Rock and Roll. Diane was known for talking endlessly about all events that unfolded around her especially stories that made her laugh and smile. She was quick to greet people with compliments on their appearance or something else she noticed about them, putting them at ease before sharing time together.
Diane had a unique source of inner strength that allowed her to persevere through her life’s challenges. She found great joy knowing that her children and grandchildren were happy, healthy, and enjoying life to the fullest. There is great comfort knowing she is free of all life’s burdens now and able to feel the fullness of immense love!
Diane is survived by her four daughters and three grandsons: Kathy Kapitan (Mark Walker) of Storm Lake, IA; Mary (Lee) Orth of Yankton, SD; Teresa (Doug) Brookbank of Hendersonville, NC and son, JD of Corvallis, OR; Carolyn Kapitan (Scott Launier) of Orlando, FL, and their sons, Charles and Grayson.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Per her wishes, a private remembrance service will be held for immediate family members in the near future. Condolences may be sent through the Goglin Funeral Home Guestbook.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 16, 2020
