Francis A. Wortmann, 95, of Hartington, Nebraska, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at the St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington with military rites by the Hartington VFW Post #5283.
There will be a private visitation for the family.
A public viewing without family present will be on May 9, at church, from 8-9:15 a.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. You may watch a live stream of the funeral service by going to https://www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/
