Samantha Jo "Sam" Herrboldt, age 35 of Tyndall, died unexpectedly, Sunday, June 5, 2022.Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, Friday, June 10, 2022, at Scotland Community Church, Scotland. Her funeral, officiated by Vicar Andy Bueber, will begin at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 11 at Scotland Community Church. Burial will take place in the Menno Cemetery.Goglin Funeral Home, Scotland, www.goglinfh.com, is honored to serve the family and friends of Sam Herrboldt.
