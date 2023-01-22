Barbara Bach Jan 22, 2023 Jan 22, 2023 Updated 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barbara Jean Bach, 78, of Coleridge, Nebraska, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington, Nebraska.Funeral services will be on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 10:30 a.m. at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel, Nebraska with the Rev. Matthew Quanbeck officiating. Burial will be at the Laurel Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, Jan. 30, at church, from 5-7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. 