Earla Strid

DELMONT — Earla Kaye Strid, 76, went to his heavenly home Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Avera Bormann Manor.
Funeral will be Friday, June 30, at 11:00 a.m. at Geddes Community Methodist Church, Geddes, SD.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Geddes Community Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Parkston.
Earla Kaye Strid was born on February 1st, 1947, to Earl and Agnes (Edelman) Langeland in Viborg, SD. She was later joined by brothers, Carrol and Merritt. She was baptized as an infant at Trinity Lutheran Church, Yankton. Earla grew up on the family farm near Menno. She attended Morning Star country school and Menno Public Schools.
After a few classes taken at Freeman Junior College, Earla began what would be a long career in education. She completed degrees in Elementary Education and Special Education taking classes from various South Dakota colleges and universities as time allowed while teaching. She taught country school and then many years at Maxwell Hutterite Colony (rural Scotland) and later Greenwood Hutterite Colony (rural Delmont).
On August 18th, 1990, Earla married Richard Strid at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church of rural Irene, SD. Earla settled into Dick’s home community of Delmont, SD, where Dick owned and operated the local grocery store.
Earla became an active member of the Delmont community giving leadership with ease and enthusiasm. She served on the Delmont City Council including a term as mayor. She served as president of both the Delmont Community Club and also the Delmont Historical Society. Earla and Dick founded an annual Kuchen Festival in Delmont benefiting the Delmont Historical Society. Earla estimated she had organized the making of over 30,000 kuchens in the 26 years she headed up the festival.
Earla always enjoyed singing. For many years, she sang and traveled with the Sweet Adelines choir based in Yankton. She strongly encouraged the musical and artistic talents of others, whether it was her family or her students.
Earla was a woman of exemplary faith and an active member of several area congregations, most recently, Geddes Community Methodist Church. Over the years, Earla served willingly as a teacher and church secretary.
Earla will be remembered for her warmth and encouragement, her witty humor, her love of cats and antiques, her cooking and baking, especially her frosted sugar cookies. Many individuals experienced the mothering and grandmothering care Earla lovingly extended.
Cherishing Earla’s memory are husband Richard, sister-in-law Glenda (Carrol) Langeland and nieces: Michelle (Colin) Hofer and daughters, Mandy (Jason) Van Hofwegen and daughters, Heather Langeland; brother-in-law Troy (Christina) Strid and children, sisters-in-laws, Marilyn Stephens and Darlene Anderson; along with a host of other extended family and friends.
Preceding her in death are Earla’s parents, brothers and sisters-in-laws, Shirley Mueller and Doris Doty.
Memorial gifts may be designated to the Delmont Historical Society or the Delmont City Cemetery.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 27, 2023
