Funeral Mass for Doris Fiedler, 88, of Springfield, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at St. Vincent Catholic Church in Springfield. Burial is in St. Vincent Catholic Cemetery, rural Springfield.
Visitation is at the church on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a wake service at 7 p.m.
Peters Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
Doris Rosemarie Fiedler was born in Belcourt, ND, on August 16, 1933, on the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation, the daughter of John and Cecelia (Martin) Parisien. She died Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home in Viborg.
Doris graduated from high school from Stephan Indian Boarding School. She earned her nursing degree in 1955 at Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Yankton. She later earned her bachelors degree in nursing in 1991 from Mount Marty College. She worked as a Registered Nurse and in many aspects of health care for 45 years at Sacred Heart Hospital, Human Services Center, and for the Indian Health Service for 26 years before retiring in 2000. She was very proud of her Native American heritage.
Doris married Fredrich Carl Fiedler on March 21, 1956, at Dunseith, ND.
Doris was a member of Sodality of Our Blessed Lady and St. Vincent’s Parish since December 8, 1946.
Doris will be remembered for her love of sewing, cooking, baking, crocheting, houseplants, flower and vegetable gardening, reading, journaling and crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed hunting deer, elk and antelope.
Thankful for having shared her life are her children: Kevin (Kathy) of Springfield; Karen (Greg) Allen of Bemidji, MN; Corrine (Gary) Johnson of Watertown; and Kathleen (James) Haines of Centerville; 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; siblings: Noel Parisien of Ft. Pierce, FL, Eugene (Germaine) Parisien of Green Bay, WI, Maria Buchholz of Sioux Falls, and Lorraine Lamoree of Warners, NY.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband Fred, infant daughter Mary Theresa, sons: Marc and Freddie; grandson Vincent Varilek, parents, sisters: Ellen Cuffe, Janet Parisien, and Leona Johnson; and brother Donald Parisien.
