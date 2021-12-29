Corey M. Ostdiek, 35, of Hasting, Nebraska died Dec. 26, in Rochester, Minnesota.

Funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at St. Mary’s Church, David City, Nebraska. Burial is in St. Mary’s Cemetery

Viewing is Friday from 9-10:30 a.m., followed by a 10:30 a.m. Rosary, all at the church

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the family.

Arrangements are by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.