Corey M. Ostdiek, 35, of Hasting, Nebraska died Dec. 26, in Rochester, Minnesota.Funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at St. Mary's Church, David City, Nebraska. Burial is in St. Mary's CemeteryViewing is Friday from 9-10:30 a.m., followed by a 10:30 a.m. Rosary, all at the church In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the family.Arrangements are by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.
