Donald “Don” Joseph Pokorney, 85, of Sioux Falls, SD formerly of Yankton, SD, died Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 10 at the Church of St. Mary, Sioux Falls, with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.
His family will be present to greet friends for visitation on Tuesday, March 9, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, followed by the reciting of the Holy Rosary being at 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to the Avera Dougherty Hospice House, the Church of St. Mary, or Active Generations.
Donald Joseph Pokorney was born on August 26, 1935 in Yankton, SD to Joseph and Elsie (Nedved) Pokorney. He was raised on the family farm and in Yankton and received his education graduating from Yankton High School. Following high school, Don continued his education at SDSU and then at The University of South Dakota in Springfield, SD.
Don was united in marriage with Kayleen Anne Peterka on February 5, 1966 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, SD. The couple made their home in Yankton and were blessed with a daughter, Michelle and son, Thomas. Don began his career in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning in Yankton first working for Tessier’s Incorporated before owning and operating Dakota Sheet Metal. In 1987, the family moved to Sioux City Iowa until making their home in Sioux Falls, SD in 1992. While in Sioux Falls Don worked at Krier and Blain Inc until his retirement. Don was proud of his trade and was a loyal member of the Sheet Metal Union for over 50 years.
Don loved his Catholic Faith and was a parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton where he also belonged to their Knights of Columbus Council, and was a 3rd degree knight and honorary life member. Since moving to Sioux Falls, he was a parishioner at St Mary Catholic Church. He also served in the South Dakota Army National Guard.
Don enjoyed working in his yard, hunting and bowling.
Don was very much a family man. He enjoyed family get-togethers, holiday gatherings and was proud of his Czech heritage. He was a devoted husband of over 51-years, loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed.
Grateful for having shared his life are his two children, Michelle Pellman and her husband, Terry, Brandon, SD, and Thomas Pokorney, Sioux Falls, SD; two grandsons, Jack and Sam Pellman; two brothers Laddie (Minerva) Pokorney, Lakewood, CO and Larry (Juanita) Pokorney, Sioux Falls, SD; one sister, Darlene Pokorney, Sioux Falls, SD; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Kayleen on March 3, 2017; parents, Joseph and Elsie Pokorney; two brothers, Duane Pokorney and infant brother, and sister-in-law, Georgia Pokorney.
