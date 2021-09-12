Porter Thomas Noecker, 6-year-old son of Jesse and Marie Noecker of rural Hartington, Nebraska, died as a result of a farm accident on a 4-wheeler at their residence on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be Tuesday, at church, from 5-8 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7p.m. Visitation will continue Wednesday one hour prior to services at church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
