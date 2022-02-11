Dorothy Ida Kalwat, age 85, of Yankton, SD passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.
Dorothy was born August 21, 1936, in Yankton, SD to Jacob and Anna Grajkowski. She grew up on a farm in Lesterville, SD until moving to Yankton, SD when she was in middle school and graduated from Yankton High School. Dorothy married Martin Kalwat in 1972 in California where they lived for many years before moving to Oklahoma for about 3 years and then settling back in Yankton, SD in 1990.
Dorothy’s passion and desire was reading and teaching other people about the bible and the hope it contained. She very much enjoyed listening to the music produced by Jehovah’s Witnesses. As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, she often visited nursing homes to teach and encourage the older ones.
Dorothy and her family loved her homemade cooking. Some of her favorites were pies including cherry, apple and pumpkin. She also enjoyed making pancakes, pizza, caramel, kolaches, cookies, and bread. Gardening, reading the newspaper, playing board games with her kids and grandkids, doodling and playing pinochle brought her great happiness. She often told fond stories of her travels abroad to Argentina, Uruguay, and Mexico as well as her attendance at an International Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Everyone loved her dearly and will greatly miss her warm presence.
Dorothy is survived by four daughters, Chana (William) Lambertz, Tasha Kalwat, Tyla (Dallas) Remington, and Cacela Kalwat; one brother, Melvin (Marion) Grajkowski; one sister, Jayne Schelske; and many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband and parents and succeeded in death by her sister, Palma Rossman.
