A Funeral Mass for Amy Hoilien, 70, of Pickstown, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Lake Andes. The service will be live streamed at stpaulstmark.com. Inurnment will be in St. Mark’s Catholic Cemetery, Lake Andes.

Rosary/Wake services will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at the St. Mark’s.