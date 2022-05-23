Elsie Irene Auch, fondly known as Irene, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Sister James Care Center in Yankton, SD. She was 91 years old.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Goglin Funeral Home in Yankton. Inurnment will take place at 4 p.m. at Rosehill Cemetery, Scotland.

