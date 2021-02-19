Vera Jean Bensen, 70, of Newcastle, Nebraska, died suddenly Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at her residence in Newcastle.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 2 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Maskell, Nebraska, with the Rev. Chad Beckius officiating. Burial will be at the Obert Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Tuesday at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, at church, one hour prior to services.
Face masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral. You may watch a livestream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
