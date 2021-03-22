Philip V. Donner, 90, of Crofton, Nebraska, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Avera Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, March 26, at 2 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton with military rites by the Crofton American Legion Post #128.
Visitation will be Friday at church from 12:30 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
Commented