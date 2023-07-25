Marlene Ackerman

Marlene D. Ackerman, age 84, of Utica, South Dakota, died July 21, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.

A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Martinus Lutheran Church in Utica, South Dakota, with Reverend Dean Schroeder officiating. Burial will be in Mission Hill Cemetery in Mission Hill, South Dakota. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service on Monday at the church.