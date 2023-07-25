Marlene Ackerman

Marlene D. Ackerman, age 84, of Utica, South Dakota, died July 21, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.
A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Martinus Lutheran Church in Utica, South Dakota, with Reverend Dean Schroeder officiating. Burial will be in Mission Hill Cemetery in Mission Hill, South Dakota. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service on Monday at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton, South Dakota.
Marlene D. Ackerman was born July 2, 1939, in Vermillion, South Dakota, to Bert and Katheryn (Johnson) Hughes. She grew up in Vermillion and graduated from Vermillion High School. She married Albert Solomon in 1958 and worked as a waitress at the Cavalier Drive Thru. She then owned and operated Frost Top Drive In from 1963 to 1967. She then waitressed at the Eagle’s Club for a short time and then at Toby’s Lounge from 1976 to 1982. In 1982 she began working at Electro-Magic in Vermillion in the parts department. She married Kenneth Ackerman on June 25, 1990, in Vermillion and moved to Utica, South Dakota. She then worked in the cafeteria for the Yankton School District for 17 years.
Survivors include her daughter, Brenda (Richard) Walker of Vermillion, South Dakota; three sons: Floyd Solomon of Vermillion; Wade (Penny) Solomon of Georgetown, Kentucky; and Michael Solomon of Yankton, South Dakota; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two sisters: Mildred (Douglas) Brown of Vermillion and Carol (Bill) Dirksen of Corpus Christi, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; son, Clinton, Solomon; and sister, Myrtle Orr.
Commented