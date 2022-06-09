Visitation for Samantha Jo Herrboldt will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, Friday, June 10, 2022, at Scotland Community Church in Scotland.
Her funeral will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Scotland Community Church. Interment will be in the Menno Cemetery.
Samantha Jo Herrboldt was born on Sunday, November 2nd, 1986, in Freeman, SD to Terry Herrboldt and Sara Dangel Herrboldt. Just two days after she was born, it was noted in the local newspaper, Little Samantha Jo Herrboldt was the youngest to attend the Olivet Soup and Pie Supper. Her Grandma Frances was holding her on her lap and would not let anyone else hold her as she told people “She is fine right where she is, on my lap” because she was so excited for a new grandbaby!
Samantha, who was known to everyone as “Sam” had shared with all of us her continuous smile, laugh, and countless hugs and kisses. She especially loved spending time with her two children, Teghan and Oaklee, whom she loved dearly.
Her favorite pastimes were watching movies — putting one funny line in any movie on repeat 100 times and laughing and laughing and going out to eat with family at Hibachi and Mongolian Grill. She also enjoyed shopping. Halloween was her all-time favorite holiday. Samantha also loved listening to music, singing and dancing.
Sam loved seeing people and visiting with them and they loved her company as well. She made many friends at her part-time job at The Rec Bar in Scotland, SD — working alongside her brother, Sean. She also had a full-time job at Family Dollar in Tyndall, SD where she was the store manager and recently had accepted the management position in Beresford, SD.
Samantha, age 35, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 5th, 2022.
Grateful to have shared Samantha’s life are her children, Teghan and Oaklee; her parents, Sara Herrboldt and Terry (Diane) Herrboldt; her siblings, Brigette, Fabre, Jake, Shelly, Sean and Matt; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Samantha is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Raymond and Agnes Dangel; her paternal grandparents, Ewald and Frances Herrboldt and her siblings, Candi, Chad and Cory.
