Mary Ann King, age 72, of Watertown, South Dakota, died Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota with Reverend Dean Schroeder officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service on Friday at the funeral home.
Mary Ann King was born on January 27, 1949, in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, to Leroy and Katherine Browning. She grew up and attended school in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. She married John King on October 21, 1967, in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. After their marriage they lived in Illinois until moving to Tyndall, SD in 1984. Mary began working at Coyote Sports in Tabor, South Dakota, sewing golf bags. She then worked at Shur-Co sewing semi tarps. In 1995, they moved to Tennessee, and then Alabama until moving to Watertown, South Dakota in 2009.
Mary had a love and respect for all living creatures; especially her pets and her horses. No animal went hungry or unloved in her presence. From early in life, she loved riding horses and that passion for equestrianism continued long into her adult years. After moving back to South Dakota in 2009, she traded four hooves for four knobby tires and found a new love — four-wheeling. She didn’t mind getting dirty and loved riding the roads and trails with her friends and family on her four-wheeler.
One of her main passions all throughout her life was the joy of cooking. All Mary’s life, she continued to learn and perfect her own recipes that became legendary with friends and family alike. She instilled love into every ingredient, every meal, and every bite. She always made sure everyone enjoyed themselves and no one left hungry.
Mary was truly a special person. She left an indelible mark of compassion, joy, empathy, kindness, and love on every soul she touched. She never stopped teaching, listening, and offering kind words of advice to anyone who needed it. She gave all of herself and asked for little in return other than a kind word or a hug.
Above all, she loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren with every ounce of her beautiful soul. She had a big heart and plenty of room for them all to be well spoiled with her boundless love.
She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her husband, John King of Watertown, South Dakota; two children: Kathy (King) (Mann) Ernster of Yankton, South Dakota and Phil King of Watertown; three grandchildren: Joseph (Melinda) Mann; Sarah (James) Jolley of Tyndall, South Dakota, Collin Mann of Salmtal, Germany; two step-granddaughters: Kayleen Ernster and Jodi Ernster both of Yankton; eight great grandchildren; sister, Susan (Clint) Wilbur of Wisconsin and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Duane Ernster; two brothers: Patrick and Bill and sister, Kathy.
