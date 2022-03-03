Matthew James Kizer of Alliance, Nebraska passed away unexpectedly on February 22, 2022, in Lawrence, Kansas.
Matt was born on April 13, 1984, to parents Terrence, Sr. and Valerie Kizer in Wakonda, South Dakota. He grew up with four brothers and three sisters Terrence Jr., Jacob (Zach), twins Jay and Jared, Andrea, Sarah and Mikaela. Matt loved celebrating his birthday with his three siblings who shared his birthday and thought of them as his birthday presents. Matt loved being with his family and friends and was always the life of the party, or really any occasion. He had a story for everything and always knew the right time to tell it (which was all the time). He was always generous with his time and would help anyone who needed it, even if it meant driving halfway across the country at a moment’s notice. He graduated from Sturgis Brown High School in Sturgis, South Dakota after spending most of his younger years in Wakonda, South Dakota. He touched the lives of so many people and made everyone feel like his best friend. His greatest accomplishment was being a Father to Ryan and Chloe. He made every effort to be there for them and support them in all their activities.
Matt was preceded in death by his grandparents, two close friends, and a nephew.
He is survived by his grandfather, Gene Snoozy of Yankton, South Dakota; parents, Terry Kizer of Buffalo Gap, South Dakota and Valerie Kizer of Alliance, Nebraska; children Ryan and Chloe; and his siblings, Annie Anderson (Zane, Chance, Scout, Sage, and Blaise) of Fountain, Colorado, TJ and Christie (Mae and Ada) of Beulah, North Dakota, Jacob and Ann (Max) of Callahan, Florida, Sarah and Kris Will (Hailey, JD, Carley, and Lily) of Lawrence, Kansas, Kayla Roth (Madison, Parker, and Grace) of Alliance, Nebraska, Jay of Savannah, Georgia, and Jared of Alliance, Nebraska; a hiking partner that he got to have adventures with, and his old dog Bobo.
A private memorial service is being planned in Alliance, Nebraska.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for an educational fund for his children are appreciated. Those may be mailed to Jacob Kizer, 43274 Pinewood CT, Callahan, FL 32011.
