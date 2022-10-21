Randall ‘Randy’ Flemming

Randall ‘Randy’ Flemming, age 46 of Yankton, SD passed away at his residence.

Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Yankton, SD with Rev. Bob Lacey officiating. Burial of Randy’s cremated remains will take place on a later date. Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the church.