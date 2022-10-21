Randall ‘Randy’ Flemming, age 46 of Yankton, SD passed away at his residence.
Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Yankton, SD with Rev. Bob Lacey officiating. Burial of Randy’s cremated remains will take place on a later date. Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, SD is assisting with the service details. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Randy Lee Flemming was born on October 16, 1974, in Watertown, SD to his parents Leo and Deborah (Pirmantgen) Flemming.
Randy and his family moved to Yankton for a short time before moving to Texas. Randy moved back to Yankton his junior year and graduated from Yankton High School.
Upon graduation, he worked in general construction, then becoming a contractor working with List Construction, Goeden Construction, and many years for Steve Drotzmann Construction.
Randy was very talented in his work and took pride in his detailed finish work. Over the years Randy finished many houses in Yankton.
Randy loved working, fishing, boating and bike riding. Most of all Randy loved his daughter Britton. Randy was so proud of her accomplishments and how she is developing into a beautiful young lady.
Randy is preceded in death by his parents Leo and Deborah, and a brother Ricky.
Survivors include his daughter Britton, a sister Shawna, nephews Joseph and Alex, and a niece Brianna, an uncle Jim Flemming and a very special aunt Kathy Youngberg and many cousins.
