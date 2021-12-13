Sara Elizabeth Soukup, age 44 of Lake Geneva, WI and formerly of Wagner, SD passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 17, 2021, at St. Vincent Catholic Church, Springfield, SD with Rev. Joe Forcelle officiating. Burial will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Wagner, SD.
Visitations will be 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021, at St. Vincent Catholic Church, Springfield, SD with a Wake service at 7:00 p.m.
Livestreaming of Sara’s mass can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Sara Elizabeth Soukup was born November 28, 1977, to Francis and Louann (Schollmeyer) Soukup. Her beautiful soul joined a new realm as she passed at Sacred Heart Hospital on December 2, 2021. Sara grew up on a small farm in rural Charles Mix County where she enjoyed reading, drawing and nurturing bottle calves. She graduated from Wagner Community School in 1996. She then attended Mount Marty College in Yankton and received a Bachelor of Science in Education. She decided against being a teacher after a professor advised her to be a librarian. She loved the idea that she could “do all the cool stuff about being a teacher without any of the uncool stuff about being a teacher.” She just wanted children to read for fun, as she did voraciously as a child. She attained a master’s degree in library science from the University of Missouri in 2002. From there, she eventually became a big part of a new community when she accepted a position as Director of the Children’s Library at Lake Geneva Public Library in Wisconsin. This role would shape her life and the town. She became a bright light of Lake Geneva by spreading her joy of the written word as only she could. She continued to enjoy reading, art, and Renaissance fairs, spending time with friends and visiting family. Her infectious, effortless laugh will be missed by countless hearts.
Some blessed for knowing her are her family: brother Anthony and daughter Isabella (Hurley/Sioux Falls), brother Adam and Emilee (Hanthorn) & daughter Rylee (Lake Stevens, WA), sister Rachel & Greg Odens; children, Lance, Abegael & Lilyanna (Avon, SD) and brother Alex & Tiffany (Wynia) & daughter Raylynn (Springfield, SD).
She was preceded in death by paternal and maternal grandparents (including Grandma Viola, which because of their connection she decided to be buried next to) and her Aunt Tia Townsend and Uncle David Taylor.
The family requests any memorial donations be made to Lake Geneva Public Library or to any other library that children’s lives are changed.
December 14, 2021
