Deb Biesman (Folkers), 72, of Apple Valley, sadly lost her courageous six-month battle with cancer. On August 5th, 2022, we lost a wonderful, funny and much-loved mother, sister, aunt, great aunt and friend. Her loving daughter Amber and her son-in-law Kurt were by her side.
Deb was born Deborah Ann Folkers in Osmond, NE on January 15, 1950, to Milford and Marge Folkers. She grew up in Yankton, SD and graduated from Yankton High School.
After graduation, Deb married and was blessed with her daughter Amber. She later moved to Minnesota and raised her daughter there. She lived in Richfield, Eden Prairie and later Apple Valley.
Deb worked at Seagate/Control Data for 44 years before retiring from there in 2016.
She enjoyed retirement and traveling with her daughter on their Mother’s Day trips. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, friends and at home with her two cats. Deb also liked to golf, play cards, go to the movies and listen to music.
Deb was preceded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by her much-loved daughter Amber (Kurt) Orenstein who will miss her every day; her siblings Sharon (Bennett) Beaudry, Pat (Wayne) Waggoner, Doug (Linda) Folkers and Michele (Tim) Heinen and many loved nephews and niece who loved their Aunt Debbie very much.
Deb was larger than life and always lit up a room. She was a happy and caring person with a great sense of humor. Anyone that knew her loved her. She cared deeply about her family and many friends and will be truly missed forever.
Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 28th at 1:00 p.m. at the Apple Valley Legion, 14521 Granada Drive, Apple Valley, MN 55124.
Commented