Deb Biesman (Folkers), 72, of Apple Valley, sadly lost her courageous six-month battle with cancer. On August 5th, 2022, we lost a wonderful, funny and much-loved mother, sister, aunt, great aunt and friend. Her loving daughter Amber and her son-in-law Kurt were by her side.

Deb was born Deborah Ann Folkers in Osmond, NE on January 15, 1950, to Milford and Marge Folkers. She grew up in Yankton, SD and graduated from Yankton High School.