Gayle Barr, 83, of Ravinia died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Avantar Armour.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, at the Lakeview Cemetery in Lake Andes, with military honors.
Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
