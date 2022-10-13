Our Angel, Marjorie “Marge” Wuestewald, age 87, of Yankton, passed away on October 11, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Marge was predeceased by her parents Louis and Rose Kuehler, husband Frank Wuestewald, Jr. and two brothers Harold (Betty) Kuehler, and Willie (Ann) Kuehler.
Marge is survived by 6 children, Cindy Schweitzer, Cheryl (Ryan) Roethler, Tim (Tami) Wuestewald, Mark (Mary) Wuestewald, Brian (Tracee) Wuestewald and Buffie (Mat) Bryant, 8 grandchildren: Krista (Tyler) Vogt, Britni (Austin) Johnsen, Shelbi (Jacob) Murray, Madelyn and Megan Wuestewald, and Alivia, Erik, and Jacob Wuestewald), 10 great-grandchildren: (Ashlyn, Brooklyn, Jaelyn, Eislyn, and Kasen Vogt; Aubrey, Paisley, and Zoey Johnson; Emery and Rylee Murray), and her very special friend and “sister,” Linda Nickles.
Marge was born October 8, 1935, in Constance, NE and lived there until earning her nursing degree in Yankton at the Sacred Heart School of Nursing. Marge and Frank were married September 5, 1956, and she started her nursing career at Sacred Heart Hospital. In 1963, she began her 31-year career at the SD Human Services Center (HSC), where in 1992, the SD Nurses’ Association acknowledged her as the District 7 Nurse of the Year.
A full-time nurse and full-time wife and mom, Marge also had many hobbies and was involved with many organizations. She had a love for angels and enjoyed gardening, bird watching, collecting stamps and coins, crocheting, playing cards and water aerobics. Marge developed many lasting friendships through her years at HSC and her involvement with the Mt. Marty College Alumni council, Sacred Heart School of Nursing, Catholic Daughters, Hospital Auxiliary, and as a founding member of the “Muffin Ladies.”
Marge was her children’s angel on earth, and she wore an angel pin on her left shoulder to let everyone know that she had an ever-present guardian angel. Marge guided her children through life with a “put it in God’s hands” attitude, and she instilled in them a strong “never quit” work ethic.
All six of her children are Sacred Heart School graduates, and we invite you to make a donation in her name to Sacred Heart School at (605) 665-3655; 509 Capitol, Yankton, SD 57078. If you choose to donate online at yanktoncatholicfoundation.org. Please include a memo that your donation is in memory of Marge.
Visitation and prayer service is Monday October 17, 2022, at Goglin Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m.
Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church on Tuesday October 18, 2022. Please join us an hour before Mass for the Rosary. Lunch will be served at St. Benedict’s following Mass and burial will then be in Constance, NE.
