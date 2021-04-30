Patricia “Pat” McDonald, age 89, of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away Wednesday evening, April 28, 2021, at her home amidst family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Larry Regynski officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
A gathering of friends and family will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary at 6:45 p.m. and a vigil service at 7:00 p.m.
Pallbearers are: Matt McDonald, Sean McDonald, Justin McDonald, Lynn Dusatko, Bill Jackson and Tray Essmann.
Patricia Rhae Kohlscheen was the only child of Harry and Louise Kohlscheen, born on June 18, 1931 in Coos Bay Oregon. She came to South Dakota in the summer of 1943, arriving at the Meckling railroad depot. Her father had joined the Sea Bees in 1942 and her mother worked at the Bremerton Navy Yard, so they sent Pat to live with Ray and Winnie Kohlscheen and their son, Edwin, and to be close to her paternal grandparents, Emil and Dora Kohlscheen, from the rural Meckling-Gayville area.
After “V-J” day, Harry and Louise divorced, so Pat continued to live with Ray, Winnie, and Edwin and graduated from Meckling High School in 1949. After high school Pat attended the nurse’s training school at Sacred Heart Hospital. While in nurse’s training she met her future husband, Francis J. McDonald, while he was recovering from injuries he sustained in an automobile accident at Sacred Heart Hospital. Pat married Francis on February 12, 1952 at Saint Columba’s Catholic Church at Mayfield. They farmed in the Mayfield area until 1960, when Francis took a job as manager of the Benedictine Sister’s farm at Sacred Heart Convent. Pat worked nights at Sacred Heart Hospital during the 1960’s and after receiving her LPN certification, Pat took on a job with the Yankton State Hospital (SD Human Services Center). She retired from the HSC in 1994. In retirement, Pat continued to work part-time at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield. She also performed volunteer work for local hospice.
Francis and Pat raised eight children of their own and took in a number of strays in their 69 years of marriage. With seven sons, the McDonald family hosted many a ball game, whether it be held at the Sister’s farm or the empty lot north of Crane-Youngworth Field. Pat managed to find time to make cookies, cakes, and caramel rolls to feed an army of boys (and her daughter, Teresa). Whenever Pat made a cake, someone would ALWAYS cut a piece out of the center of the cake. It wasn’t until the last of her sons joined the military that Pat found out the culprit of this culinary felony was her husband, not one of her boys.
After her retirement, Pat became involved with a few local organizations. She was involved with Big Friend-Little Friend, the VFW Auxiliary and Jackie Simonsen’s Leprechaun group on St. Patrick’s Day, her Red Hat ladies group, Hospice, the Sacred Heart Parish funeral committee, and another Sacred Heart Parish social justice committee — lately, after finding out she was eligible, Pat joined the local chapter of the DAR.
Pat is survived by her husband, Francis of Yankton, her only daughter, Teresa of Sioux City, Iowa; sons, Martin (Jan) of Sioux Falls, Patrick Thomas (Vicki) of Rapid City, Brian (and his friend, Kat) of Lincoln, Nebraska; Jerome of Council Bluffs, Iowa; Kevin of Vermillion; Michael (Deb) of Yankton; and daughter-in-law, Karen McDonald of Yankton.
Other members of Pat’s family include Patty (Mrs. George) Kellar, the John and Laurie Jackson family, Theresa Jackson, the Brad and Vicki Olson family, the Todd and Audra Hecht family, the Delores Bohlmann family, and the Seth and Becky Swanstrom family.
Pat is also survived by granddaughters: Katie, Beth, Jessie, Alicia, Kerri, Kathleen, Amanda, and Heather, grandsons: Matthew, Bill, Lynn, Justin, Michael Thomas, and Sean, and her great-grandchildren: Ben, Sam, Winifred, Heath, Kenden, Aiden, Brady, and Addison.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents; one son, Gary; her grandson, Joshua; her son-in-law, Dan Jackson and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and life-long friends.
Blessed be her memory!
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 1, 2021
