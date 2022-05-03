Gerald “Jerry” Wuebben, age 81, of Gayville, SD passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, from dementia-related complications on Saturday evening, April 30, 2022, at Vermillion Sanford Care Center in Vermillion, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton, SD with Reverend Tom Anderson and Jerry’s nephew, Reverend Dan Guenther officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay. Burial will be in the Gayville Cemetery in Gayville, SD with a luncheon to follow at the Gayville Community Center.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary and vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continues one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Pallbearers are Jim Petrik, Tyler Wuebben, Hunter Wuebben, Nick Wuebben, Adam Severson, Terry Cowman, Jonathan Shoberg, and Tom Bubb.
Jerry was born March 3, 1941, to Bernard and Josephine (Weber) Wuebben in Yankton, South Dakota. He grew up on the family farm west of St. Helena NE. Jerry completed the eighth grade, and as a young man, moved to Gayville, SD, to become a farmhand for Carl Miller. Jerry married Ruth Cowman on July 3, 1965, in Yankton and from this union, they raised three children: Doug, Steve, and Lynne. They were married for over 50 years. Jerry owned and operated his own mechanic shop in Gayville. He then owned and operated Wuebben Trucking for over 50 years. Over the course of those 50 years, Jerry hauled thousands of loads of cattle, hay and grain, logging over a million miles. He had many loyal customers over the years with most becoming lifelong friends. Jerry retired with a celebration in 2012.
Jerry loved his family. He took great pride in his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Countless hours were spent attending athletic and school events, teaching hunting skills, and being an example on how to work hard while mixing in some fun. Jerry’s Catholic faith was very important to him. He was always known to be hardworking and honest. He was also well known for being meticulous with his vehicles and equipment. He loved to hunt deer and spend as much time as he could down at the timber. Jerry especially loved hunting with his grandchildren. He collected toy tractors and refurbished and restored several tractors over the years. His eyesight was incredible, as he could spot a deer, turkey, coyote or pheasant out in the countryside while driving.
Jerry is survived by his three children: Doug (Milissa) Wuebben of Yankton, Steve (Delrae) Wuebben of Gayville, and Lynne (Greg) Shoberg of Yankton; grandchildren: Brooke (Alex) Powell, Madison Wuebben, Tyler (Valerie) Wuebben, Stephanie (Adam) Severson, Natalie, Anna, and Jonathan Shoberg; great grandchildren: Hunter, Kaylee, Riley, Avery, Emma, and Grace; brother, Fran Wuebben; sisters: Rosanne Kleinschmit, Clara Dodson, Loretta Leise, and Helen Carlson; special friend, Ce Sorenson; and many nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth Wuebben on December 26, 2015; granddaughter, Elizabeth Wuebben; brothers, Clarence and Jerome; and sisters, Hilaria Guenther and Leona Wuebben.
