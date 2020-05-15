Phoebe Walter Wagner was born November 8, 1926 to Jacob F. and Sarah (Hofer) Walter, on a farm northwest of Freeman, SD on Highway 44. She was called to her heavenly home on May 13, 2020.
Phoebe was the tenth child in a family of 11. Phoebe attended Gross District #54 school near their farm. She attended Freeman High School. After schooling she went to Chicago and worked several different jobs there for about five years.
On September 28th, 1947 Phoebe married Lavern Wagner at a double wedding with her brother Jacob and Lavern’s twin sister Belva Jean. Their married life started a life of farming southeast of Menno. Phoebe and her daughter Sandra were baptized in 1949 at Zion Evangelical Church. Phoebe and Lavern moved to Menno in 1987. She worked at the Menno-Olivet Care Center many years.
Phoebe was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed reading her bible and devotions daily. She read the bible seven times then quite counting but kept reading daily until macular degeneration affected her sight. Then she used her visual reading machine and bible readings on tapes. There were many hobbies Phoebe enjoyed embroidering, home making, cooking, baking and doing “Word Find Puzzles” until macular degeneration affected her eyesight. She loved visiting with family and friends. Phoebe is a member of the Salem Reformed Church.
She is survived by her husband Lavern, three children; Sandy (Jim) McNamara, Carla (Randy) Deters, Lonnie and three grandchildren, Jennah, Tyler (Michelle), Todd (Amber) and two great-grandchildren, Jett and Tucker, sisters-in-law Lillie Kirschenman and Belva jean Walter, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jacob F. and Sarah Walter, brothers Edwin, John, Ernest, Willie, Jacob, sisters Ann, Mary, Emma, Lydia, and Tobea.
Celebration of life will be held Monday, May 18th at 11 a.m. at Salem Reformed Church in Menno, SD with Pastor Mike Hecht officiation. Interment will follow at the Menno Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make your memorial to Freeman Nursing Home, Menno Care Center, or M.O.R.E Committee in care of Salem Reformed Church.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 16, 2020
