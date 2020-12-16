Audrey Hajek, age 91 passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society, Tyndall.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020 at United Methodist Church in Tyndall, SD.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Czech National Cemetery, Tyndall.
Audrey was born November 27, 1929 near Winner, South Dakota to Elmer and Leona (Burtz) Best. She attended rural schools in Tripp County and graduated from Winner High School in 1947. After graduation, she went to Mitchell, South Dakota where she worked at Rozum Motor Company and Mitchell National Bank.
She married Leonard Hajek on October 17, 1948 and they farmed in the Tyndall area for 11 years. They moved to Brookings in 1959 then Caledonia, Minnesota in 1971, Monroe, Wisconsin in 1977, Omaha, Nebraska in 1980 and Oakland, Nebraska in 1982. She had secretarial jobs in all these places and loved typing, shorthand, bookkeeping and all other aspects of secretarial work. Notable secretarial positions were Wesley Foundation at SDSU in Brookings, SD, United Methodist Church in Brookings, Schiltz Farms in Caledonia, Minnesota and United Methodist Church in Caledonia. Audrey and Leonard retired and moved back to Tyndall in 1995.
Audrey was an active member of the United Methodist Church, past president of United Methodist Women and past president of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a club member of The Jolly Neighbors and Circle II. She volunteered at the Tyndall Good Samaritan Home and senior meals for many years. She liked bowling, crossword puzzles and country music. Until recently, Audrey was able to live independently in her own home.
Audrey is survived by two sons, Jerry Hajek and David Hajek and daughter Dianne (Art) Klein; grandchildren Angela (Scott) Dolle, Dennis (Amy) Hajek, Christine (Erik) Distl, Daniel (Ann) Hajek, Scott (Stephanie) Klein, Brad Klein; great-grandchildren Jacob and Jena Dolle, Alex, Samantha and Olivia Hajek, Dexter and Theo Hajek, Maddie and Jensen Distl, Eli and Eva Klein.
She was preceded in death by her husband Leonard, son Dwight and daughter-in-law Linda.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 17, 2020
