Matthew "Matt/Turk" Tereshinski, 45, of Yankton, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Thi Pham officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a vigil service and rosary at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.
