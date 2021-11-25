A private celebration of the life of Betty Deurmier, 86, of Armour will be held Saturday at Peters Funeral Home in Wagner. Burial is in the ZCBJ Cemetery, rural Wagner.
Betty Charlene Deurmier was born on January 8, 1935, in Wagner SD, and passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the age of 86. Betty was the second to the youngest of 10 children born to William and Gertrude (Stofer) Hoffman. Betty’s mother died when she was just seven years old so an older sister, Irene, helped her Dad raise Betty and her siblings.
Betty graduated from Wagner High School in 1953 and attended a year of nursing school at Mt. Marty College in Yankton. She married Keith Deurmier on June 14, 1954, and to this union three sons and a daughter were born. Betty and Keith lived in Wagner before moving to Mitchell in 1960. She helped in the renovation of several houses while raising four active children and even found time to be a cub scout leader. In 1970, Betty and Keith bought the Avon lumber yard and resided in Avon for 11 years before moving back to Mitchell. Betty, always one to stay busy, held various jobs over the years including at Syncom, Graphic Packaging and the Mitchell Daily Republic.
Betty enjoyed spending time outdoors on the lawnmower, doing chores, or going for walks. She always had pets, loved her dogs, and rescued more cats than we can count; all animals had a special place in her heart. She was an avid fan of her grandchildren’s activities and hosted countless tea parties for them. They were made to feel special by a Grandma who always gave them her time and attention. Dishes and housework could wait – nothing was more important than spending time with her family!
In 2013, Betty suffered a traumatic brain injury as the result of a car accident. In spite of the ensuing challenges and difficulties, Betty never lost her fun-loving spirit, her pleasant demeanor or her sense of humor. The TBI may have compromised Betty’s speech, but she refused to allow it to affect her ability to communicate her love and affection for those she held so dear.
Betty and Keith became residents of the Armour Nursing Home in 2015 where she resided at the time of her death.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband on 2-20-2020; her parents; five brothers: Ward, Wayne, Robert, Clifford and Richard Hoffman; three sisters: Maxine Coin, Irene Ullrich and Helen Pauley; a son in law, Patrick McCarty; and her in laws Jesse and Lucille Deurmier.
Blessed for being a part of Betty’s life is her sister, Marjorie Hall of Wagner; her children: Dennis (Carol) of Yankton, Douglas (Teresa) of Mitchell, Donald (Lorita) of Rapid City, and Debbie McCarty (Steve Christianson) of Sioux Falls. Cherishing the memories of their Grandma Betty are her seven grandchildren: Danielle Deurmier, Brandi Deurmier Hanson, Sarah Deurmier Tellgren, Hannah Deurmier Schiermeister, Luke Deurmier, Laura McCarty Cooper, Tim McCarty; and nine great grandchildren: Jake and Will Hanson, Miles, Mason and Maren McCarty, and Cash, Quinn, Carson and Coen Tellgren. She is also survived by her brother-in- law, Arnold (Donna) Deurmier of Mitchell, sister-in-law, Mavis Hoffman, and many special nieces, nephews and friends.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 26, 2021
Commented