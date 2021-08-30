Donna L. Allen, age 79, of Yankton, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and no formal services will be held.
Donna Rae Lenderts was born January 27, 1942, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to William and Lucille (Anderson) Lenderts, residents of Parker, South Dakota. Raised on a farm, she graduated top of her class in 1960. An intelligent, hard-working employee, Donna quickly advanced her career within a large telephone company. Eventually, she became South Dakota’s first female engineer. Following retirement, Donna settled in Yankton, South Dakota with her husband, Max Allen.
Donna was an avid reader, enjoyed animals, politics and being with her husband, Max. Known by her family and friends, she was a quiet, humble person. Donna was strong willed, classy and had a wonderful sense of humor. Deeply loved by those close to her, she will be so very missed.
Donna is survived by her husband, Max Allen, who considered her to be the greatest love of his life. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Burke of California.
May her soul rest in peace.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 31, 2021
