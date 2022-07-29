Cynthia ‘Dee’ Bauder Jul 29, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cynthia “Dee” Bauder, 93, of Yankton, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church with the Rev. Kwen Sanderson officiating. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery in Hartington, Nebraska.Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Memory Lane. Ground level for elderly or Bedrooms: 1 Updated 6 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs NEW STARTING WAGE - Northern Extrusion Tooling Inc. Jul 28, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesWatertown Man Arrested In Yankton For Attempted MurderYankton Man Gets Probation In Cedar County Shooting IncidentJohn BensonMarlene Zieser BlackburnRecalling A Positive SoulCynthia ‘Dee’ BauderBaker, Kortan, Scherschligt Among Five To Enter S.D. Amateur Baseball HallMarlene Zieser BlackburnCreighton Man Pleads No Contest In Child's 2021 DeathDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedLetter: Appalled (84)Letter: Yankton Feminism (53)Letter: Boneheads (35)Letter: Out Of Control (30)Letter: ‘Noble First Step’ (29)Letter: Why Is Noem Afraid? (26)Letter: Gun Ruling (23)Letter: Budget Questions (17)The Test And The Cure (15)Medicaid Expansion Advocates Join Forces (14)Letter: The Decision Makers (11)South Dakota Budget Surplus And The Realities (9)Letter: Wanted For Governor (8)Letter: ‘Surprised But Glad’ (4)Letter: ‘Keep Dodging’ (4)Regional Jails Board Looks Into Facility Needs (2)Amateur Baseball: Black Sox Rally Past Parkston (2)Tree On Island In Westside Park To Be Removed (2)Letter: Save A ‘Glorious’ Tree (2)McGovern At 100: A Voice And A Spirit (2)SDDOT Plans Major Road, Bridge Projects (2)A Tree Comes Down (1)Amid spike in shootings, Portland unveils new initiative (1)Wynot Teacher Charged With Soliciting Minor (1)A Word About The Weather (1)Healthcare Group Wants Abortion Issue On S. Dakota Ballot (1)Letter: Top Donors (1)Projects Progressing; ‘Cardboard City’ Friday (1)Moving Along: Work Poised To Begin On Yankton’s Westside Park Pond (1)Letter: 191 Campaigns (1)Female Rescued From Below Discovery Bridge (1)Letter: Fair Compensation (1)Letter: Winning The Race (1)Coping With Painful Prices (1)Letter: Kind Hearts (1)Monkeypox virus could become entrenched as new STD in the US (1)Work Ahead (1)MMU's Fischer To Retire (1)Former VHS Teacher Receives Suspended Sentence (1)Voting For Top Three Mascot Ideas Open For MMU’s Mascot Challenge (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
