Francis A. Wortmann, 95, of Hartington, Nebraska, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Updated: April 27, 2020 @ 10:49 pm
