Frieda Nusz, 88, of Menno passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at her residence under hospice care.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 24, at Salem Reformed Church, Menno, with the Rev. Michael Hecht officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno.
Visitations will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, May 24, at the Salem Reformed Church, Menno, and continue until the time of the service.
Livestreaming of Frieda’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Yankton.
