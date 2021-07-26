Funeral services for Nolan “Noly” Poppe, age 79, of Bloomfield, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy, Nebraska. Reverend Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate, with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Noly died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Nolan “Noly” Lee Poppe, son of Elmer and Ruth (Hilkemeier) Poppe, was born March 14, 1942, at rural Knox County, Bloomfield, Nebraska. He attended Center High School, graduating in 1960. Noly played on the Center basketball team that won state in 1958.
Noly married Betty Lou Miller on a very cold January 12, 1964, at Lindy Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Two children were born to them, Todd Nolan Poppe and Troy Lee Poppe. Noly and Betty lived on various farms in Knox County for over 30 years. He farmed, milked cows, fed hogs, bought and sold farm machinery, and formed Poppe Hay Company.
Noly moved to Bloomfield in 1995 when Betty became ill, and operated Poppe Hay Company full time until 2011. He continued to buy and sell machinery for many years. He held several consignment auctions over the years and a few retirement auctions — everything was for sale, for the right price. Noly could fix anything and was the expert modifier.
Noly was a proud member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy, having been baptized, confirmed, and married in Lindy. He attended Alcoholics Anonymous for many years and celebrated 43 years of sobriety. Noly coached several different girls basketball teams, and loved to watch basketball. He especially enjoyed watching his grandkids’ sporting events and was always coaching them. He was Kash, Leah, and Kora’s biggest fan, no matter what they were doing.
Noly is survived by his son, Troy and his wife Paige Poppe of Bloomfield; three grandchildren, Kash Todd Poppe, Leah Betty Poppe, and Kora Janet Poppe; sister, Fern Wurtz of Yankton, South Dakota; brother, Norman (Margo) Poppe of Bloomfield; brothers-in-law, Vernon (Mary) Miller and Lorin (Judy) Miller all of Bloomfield; and cousin, Lyle (Mary Ellen) Poppe.
He was preceded in death by his son, Todd; wife, Betty; sisters, Mary Kay Loecker and Nancy Magorien; brother-in-law, Larry Wurtz; nephew, Mitchell Poppe; and best friend and cousin, Marvin Poppe.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 27, 2021
