Jane Duncan Oct 15, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jane (Arrundale) Duncan, 69, of Yankton died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at her home.A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals Two Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify by family Updated 12 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Paraprofessional - Yankton School District 4 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesYankton Man Faces Child Pornography Charges‘The Plan Was To Fight’Man Dies In Knox County Fatal AccidentDr. Robert NeumayrYankton Native Ranked Among ‘Brilliant 10’ ResearchersBlake BartelsDr. Robert NeumayrKelly WickDaily Record: ArrestsQuestions Arise Over COVID Grants Received By SD State Senator’s Son Images CommentedFlu Vaccine Is Still A Vital Weapons (50)Letter: Up Your Game (33)Letter: Our Virus Approach Is Broken (32)Letter: Time To Clean House (31)Letter: Vaccinations And Health Care Workers (29)Was Riverboat Days A Super-Spreader? (20)Letter: A Code To Live By (14)Letter: A Confusing Situation (14)Letter: Where Was Gov. Noem? (13)Seeking Input On Changing Standards (10)A Do-Over On Social Studies Standards (8)Retired YHS Teacher Talks About Social Studies Standards Controversy (4)In Yankton, Rhoden Calls For Unity In The GOP (4)Letter: It’s A Miracle (4)Letter: ‘The Ills We Do’ (3)South Dakota’s ‘Advantage’ (3)Letter: This Needs Addressing! (3)Letter: Rails To Trails? (3)Exhuming The Past (2)Real American Beef: Label It (2)Natural Gas Prices To Soar (1)A New Use For The Mall, For Better And Worse (1)How many spam/potential span phone calls do you estimate you receive in a week? (1)Letter: What Is A Constitutional Sheriff? (1)IRS Reporting Proposal Little More Than A Hunting Exercise (1)Abbott Named USD Discovery District Interim President (1)Ryken Honored With United Way Volunteerism Award (1)Letter: ‘Rails To Trails’ A Good Idea (1)One Killed In Hutchinson County Crash Sunday (1)City, DOT Officials Discuss The Fate Of Meridian Bridge (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented