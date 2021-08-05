Conrad Buse, 87 of Marion died Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at the Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion. Memorial services will be at 10:30am Monday, August 9, 2021 at Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Marion with burial with military honors at the Greenwood Cemetery, Marion. Service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/HofmeisterJonesFuneralHome/. Visitation will begin at the church on Sunday at 5:30pm with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.
Conrad Arthur Buse was born February 6, 1934, to Arthur and Ila (Schwinger) Buse. Conrad grew up in Marion and graduated from Marion High School in 1952. He joined the Army and served in Korea. Conrad was very proud to have served his country and to be called a veteran. He married Joyce Moyer in 1957. Upon his discharge from the military, they returned to Marion where they lived and raised their family.
Conrad was a member of the Emanual Presbyterial Church of Marion and served in many positions over the years.
Conrad was well known for his skills as an automobile mechanic and he took great pride in his work! He began his career with Burge Motors in Marion and then with Charles Statton Ford in Parker and later Parker Ford until his retirement. Conrad continued to work on cars and share his knowledge after retirement.
Conrad also enjoyed restoring and helping others restore their classic cars. He spent many years restoring his 1959 Ford Retractable Hardtop and 1955 Ford pickup. He took great pride in the many trophies and awards he earned while displaying his two classics at many car shows through out the years. He also enjoyed cruise nights where he could meet up with old friends and meet new friends while cruising around in one of his cars. He was able to enjoy this hobby right up to his passing.
Conrad’s family was most important to him. He enjoyed many dinners at the campground during the summers and going to family gatherings. His grandchildren (who have always affectionately called him Papa) were his pride and joy and he was especially happy when he got to spend time with them. They will all miss their Papa! We will always remember him as a loving, kind and caring person who was always there to help. He will be greatly missed but fondly remembered.
Grateful for having shared his life are his children Garlenda (Craig) Baltzer, Dan (Wendy) Buse and Beth Mike) Hofer. Grandchildren Breinne (Dave) Baltzer, Jillienne (Jordan) Stelter, Andrew (Ashley) Hofer, Jessica (James) Hofer, Joshua Hofer and Jada Buse. Great Grandchildren Cora Preheim- Reindl, Layne Stelter and Eleanor Hofer. One sister, Diane Janzen and step siblings Lois (Dwayne) Mammenga and Arlan (Diane) Mohr. He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce, his parents, his sister and brother-in-law Marjorie and James Ash, brother-in-law Bobby Janzen and step brother Donald Mohr.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 6, 2021
Commented