Marlene Munkvold

Funeral services for Marlene K. Munkvold, 78, of Chamberlain, SD, will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Hickey Funeral Chapel in Chamberlain with burial at 3:30 p.m. in the Garden of Memories in Yankton, SD. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the funeral services.
Marlene was born May 19, 1945, at Watertown, SD, the daughter of Howard and Violet (Lamb) Heiden. She was baptized and confirmed at the Methodist Church at Clark, SD. She was raised in the Elrod Community area on the family farm.
Marlene attended country school near Clark and graduated from the eighth grade at Elrod Rural School and then high school at Clark, SD, graduating in May 1963.
Following high school, she attended South Dakota State University for a year where she met the love of her life, Harry Munkvold, at a freshman orientation dance.
In the fall of 1964, she attended Professional Business Institute in Minneapolis and obtained her medical laboratory technician degree. After graduation she was employed at Yankton Clinic beginning January of 1966 for three and a half years as a Medical Laboratory Technician.
On June 16, 1967, in the Methodist Church at Clark, Marlene was united in marriage to Harry Munkvold. From that union two daughters were born, Tamra Jo and Kari Lynn.
They made their home in Centerville, SD, for six years and then moved to Parker for the next 14 years while Harry taught Ag Ed before moving to Chamberlain. Their dream was to live by the river and Marlene’s favorite song was “Moon River,” therefore they chose to make their home in Chamberlain for the last 30-plus years.
Marlene provided a loving home for childcare for 37 years in Parker and Chamberlain.
She was active in the Parker Grace Lutheran Church serving as Sunday School and Bible School Teachers, and pianist accompanist for junior church choir. She participated in Women’s ELCA and committee meetings in Parker, SD. When they moved to Chamberlain, she became a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church. She served on the altar guild in Parker and Chamberlain for many years.
She enjoyed baking, gardening, camping, playing piano, and sewing. She always enjoyed time with her family.
Marlene and Harry enjoyed their annual trip to the Black Hills and the many other camping trips with their family.
Marlene passed away on July 16, 2023, at Sanford Medical Center in Chamberlain at the age of 78 years. Gratefully sharing her life are her husband Harry of Chamberlain; daughters Tamra (Jon) Fischbach of Watertown, SD, and Kari (Bill) Toupal of Chamberlain; grandchildren Benjamin Fischbach, Danyelle Fischbach, Kylee Brooks, Brooklyn Toupal, and Taran (Maddy) Toupal; her brother Rolland (Janet) Heiden; former son-in-law Joe Brooks; and several nieces and nephews.
